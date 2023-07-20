From left, Jenson Tavares and Ariana Frias were on hand in Wilcox Park Tuesday morning, July 18, 2023, working on the set of Colonial Theater’s rendition of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” , scheduled to open this Saturday, July 22 at 6:00 PM. Both ladies are interns with the theater. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.