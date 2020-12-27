PHOTOS: Seagull's dinner along the shores of Napatree Point Dec 27, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now A sea gull dines on a fish along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A sea gull dines on a fish along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A sea gull dines on a fish along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A sea gull dines on a fish along the shore of Napatree Point on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Pandemic perseverance: Community focus provides hope for residents at StoneRidge COVID-19 positivity rate in R.I. is trending downward Tribes try to shield elders, and their knowledge, from COVID-19 Lawmakers press president on relief bill as jobless aid expires PHOTOS: Seagull's dinner along the shores of Napatree Point Central Falls gives residents better access to parks Pandemic Perseverance: In Charlestown, Mini Super is playing a major role for residents Council to discuss infrastructure upgrades at Monday meeting View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.