Staff members, family and friends gathered Thursday afternoon, December 31, 2020, at the Granite Street office of Children’s Dentistry of Westerly & Wakefield, to say thank you and good luck to retiring owner and pediatric dentistry specialist Dr. Brian Shannon, D.D.S. Taking a break from the fun are, from left, dental assistant Candi Carroll-Bebe, Dr. Anna Capalbo, D.M.D., Dr. Brian Shannon, D.D.S., and dental assistant Briana Didone. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
