11/27/2020_Olivia Head, left, of Pawcatuck, dances to holiday music with her mother Kristy Head, as Santa Claus visits the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce , on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for a socially distant drive-by event. Olivia is a member of Girl Scout Troop 840. Winterlady, soldiers, angels, the Grinch, Frosty, and 30 more costumed characters line the street and greet families who to stayed in their vehicles to prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.(Tim Martin/The Westerly Sun)
