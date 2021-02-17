top story
top story
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 12:43 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.