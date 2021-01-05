Rotary sponsored sign near Westerly High School on Tuesday January 5, 2021. The Rotary Club of Westerly In an effort to recognize the extraordinary efforts of our local teachers, has posted signs at all of our public schools celebrating the remarkable work our teachers are doing each and every day. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.