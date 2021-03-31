Tanner Evak, YMCA ice rink manager, and Trinity Patton and Drew Donnellty, both Y employees, roll up coolant tubes for storage as they finish up closing the community ice rink for the season on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The rink closed on March 10, after a good season attendance wise despite COVID protocols that reduced capacity. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.