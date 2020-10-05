top story PHOTOS: Riding the waves in Misquamicut Oct 5, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Surfers were out in force off of Misquamicut beaches to ride storm waves on Monday, October 5, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Riding the waves in Misquamicut Planning Board to host informational meeting on 100-acre solar array in Hopkinton Chamber secures grant to help local businesses for 'Take it Outside' Virus outbreak prompts changes at Johnson & Wales University CDC says COVID-19 can spread easily indoors in updated guidance Westerly man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography; conviction is 2nd in 12 years PHOTOS: Keeping the fields ready at Stonington High School Stonington man charged after towel fire at multi-family home in Pawcatuck View More
