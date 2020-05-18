The warm, sunny weather brought a number of beachgoers to the sandy shore of Napatree Point on Saturday, May 16, 2020. There was a definite lack of social distancing and mask wearing among the visitors. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
A sailboat motors into a still empty Watch Hill Harbor on Saturday, May 16, 2020. In pre-pandemic time, the harbor would have already begun filling with all types of boats. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
