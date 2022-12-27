With cofferdam in place, a crew with Atlantic Marine Construction LLC, out of Westerly, continue working on replacing the DEM boat ramp in Westerly on Monday, December 19, 2022. DEM estimates the work will take seven months, with the ramp remaining closed throughout and reopening around May 1.The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by both recreational boaters and paddlers. The project includes removing and disposing of the existing concrete ramp and building a new 20-foot-wide pre-cast concrete ramp in the same footprint. The new ramp will have adjacent floating docks oriented in an L-shape, replacing the deteriorating fixed-dock system currently in place. The new docks will allow boaters to tie off their vessels, ensuring their launch is safe and convenient, while improving resiliency to rising water levels caused by global warming. The replacement will cost around $500,000 and is being financed by Rhode Island’s share of authorized and appropriated funds from the federal Sports Fish Recreation Act. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
