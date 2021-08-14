Members of the Stoddard family (from left), Ford, Alexandria, Cheryl, and Adriana, have something to say regarding cancer in their ranks. Cheryl, 2nd from right, is now cancer free after having battled the disease for over a year. The Stoddard’s were one of many families on hand for the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Southern Rhode Island Relay for Life held Friday evening, August 13, on the Westerly High School Quad. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.