Kevin Donahue, bottom, hands section of stained glass up to Dan Bettencourt, both with New England Stained Glass, out of Peabody, Mass.,for installation. The company began the process of re-installing resized stained glass windows at Christ Church in Westerly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The original installation was done improperly and lead had to be added for the windows to fit properly in the existing window frames. The company has been working on the project for the past two months, refitting 8 windows and doing minor repairs on a few others. Protective tempered glass shields will also be installed on the windows when installations are completed. Owner Jim Donahue says 80 percent of his 43 year old company’s work is church related with the remainder being estate restoration and commissioned work. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
