Nikola Krndelj, left, with Yankee Remodlers, Colonial Theatre’s Nicolas Forero and Floyd Rome, also with Yankee Remodelers, begin work on constructing the stage for this year’s production of Shakespeare In The Park 2021, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare’ on Monday, July 12, 2021. The annual Shakespeare festival is returning to Wilcox Park for a 30th time with performances starting on Friday, July 30th, at 7:30 pm and running through Sunday, Aug 15, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
