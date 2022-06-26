Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
Beachgoers and surfers at Fenway Beach were treated to a long duration and at times a double rainbow on Friday evening, June 24, 2022. Parts of the colorful sky display were still vivid after a half hour of its first appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.