Rick Jackson and his wife Gail Jackson of Pawcatuck, enjoy a coffee as they hold two of their foster puppies, “Miso”, left, and McKenzie, on right, both 10-week- old terrier mix puppies at Junk & Java in Westerly, Friday, March 4, 2022. The two puppies are from a litter of 5, which they are taking care of through Dog Star Rescue, based in Bloomfield, Conn., where they volunteer. Rick is a retired pilot from Delta Airlines and Gail is a retired school teacher. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
