Erica Whaley, of N. Kingstown, and Amber Spencer, of Westerly, were among demonstrators as a coalition of social activists groups and concerned citizens numbering around 60 gathered on the steps of Westerly Post Office on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, to demonstrate their concern over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police office on May 25, 2020 and to call for the end of racism in the U.S. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.