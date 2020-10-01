The old bridge span has been completely removed and the concrete abutments/supports for the new bridge are in place as the construction of the new Boombridge Road Bridge that spans the Pawcatuck River, linking North Stonington and Westerly continues on Thursday, October 1, 2020. The project consists of removing and replacing the existing bridge structure, including the reconstruction of the bridge approaches in Connecticut and Rhode Island with a curb to curb width of 24-feet and a length of 122-feet. The project was awarded to Brunalli Construction Company at a cost of $1,974,629.00 and is scheduled to be completed November 20, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.