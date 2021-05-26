Sunset colors the windows on buildings along Bay Street in Watch Hill Tuesday as the nearly full Super Blood Moon rises. Wednesday’s full moon was the largest and brightest supermoon of the year and included a total lunar eclipse that colored the moon red for a short time. A supermoon happens when the full moon occurs at a point in the orbit that is close to Earth. May’s supermoon, which is the third of four in 2021, was the year’s largest, as it’s the closest full moon to Earth. Wednesday’s moon appeared about 7% larger and 15% brighter than a standard full moon.
