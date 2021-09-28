With autumn approaching with its shorter days and cooler nights, pollinators in Wilcox Park have been busy gathering pollen and nectar like these on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. On most cool morns they are in an almost catatonic state waiting for the Sun to warm them so they can begin work. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.