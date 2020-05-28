PHOTOS: Pollinators at work at River Bend Cemetery May 28, 2020 May 28, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now The morning showers did not deter these pollinators from going about their business on Beach Roses in River Bend Cemetery in Westerly on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Sounds of silence: Chariho towns cancel their summer camps Westerly officials planning in advance for possible reopening of schools in the fall Rhode Island youth sports returning; hair salon virus guidelines released Free mobile virus testing launched in Connecticut cities Police: UConn senior wanted in 2 slayings surrendered peacefully PHOTOS: Pollinators at work at River Bend Cemetery Counseling Corner: Maintaining good mental health is essential Letter: Oh the places the CCA will go: a poem View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.