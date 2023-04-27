A large continent of area police, first responders and family and friends were on hand for the funeral of URI K9 Officer Robert ‘Bobby’ Kenyon, who died unexpectedly on April 20th at Yale New Haven Hospital after a short illness, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Officer Kenyon served with URI Police for just over five years. Prior to that, he spent sixteen years with the Hopkinton Police Department where he retired as a sergeant. Kenyon graduated from Chariho High School in 1994 , after graduating he served in the U.S. Coast Guard and completed four years of active duty. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Kenyon was buried with full military honors in Wood River Cemetery, Wyoming, Rhode Island.
