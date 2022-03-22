Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.