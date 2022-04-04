MIKE URGO, Wheeler, Swim, Junior; Urgo was named the swimmer of the meet at the ECC championships after winning the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He also swam on two winning relays for the Fitch-Stonington-Ledyard-Wheeler co-op team. He was second in the 100 at the Class L state meet and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay team. The Fitch co-op won the ECC championship, finished sixth in Class L and 10th at the State Open.

MARGARET WEEDEN, Chariho, Girls Indoor Track, Senior; Weeden earned All-State for the third time in the high jump by placing second at the state meet. Weeden won the high jump at the Sullivan Division meet and the Medium Class meet. She holds the school indoor record at 5-3.

DORIAN WHITE, Stonington, Boys Basketball, Senior; White averaged 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Bears. He was a Division III All-State selection and made the ECC Division III first team. White scored 834 points over his career, which included a 12-game season as a junior due to COVID-19. Stonington won the ECC Division III title and finished with a 19-4 record.

DANTE WILK, Westerly, Boys Basketball, Senior; Wilk averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Bulldogs. Wilk was named to the second team for all of Division I, the state’s top division. He was among 12 players to receive Division I recognition. He was a first-team Division I-B selection.

Vote

View Results