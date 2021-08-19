Frank Pendola, of the Westerly Area Peace and Justice Committee, applauds Maria Allen, Chamber Board chairman, after she and Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey helped to unveil the Peace Pole at the Ocean Community Chamber visitors center in Westerly on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The Peace and Justice committee has been working to get peace poles planted through out the community as a way to spread a universal message of peace. This is the fifth pole they have erected in the Westerly area and it joins 200,000 similair poles erected around the world since 1975. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
