Elias Sposato, left, and Aiden Kelley also of Westerly walk along the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach, as they take advantage of the higher than normal wave height, in dense fog on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
A surfer’s leg sticks out of the ruff surf in a dense fog, as surfers as they take advantage of the higher than normal wave height, at the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
Neoprene gloves and a surf board rest anainst a fence as a surfer changes after taking advantage of the higher than normal wave height, at the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
Elias Sposato, left, and Aiden Kelley also of Westerly walk along the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach, as they take advantage of the higher than normal wave height, in dense fog on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
A surfer’s leg sticks out of the ruff surf in a dense fog, as surfers as they take advantage of the higher than normal wave height, at the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
Neoprene gloves and a surf board rest anainst a fence as a surfer changes after taking advantage of the higher than normal wave height, at the Sam’s Beach portion of Misquamicut Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.