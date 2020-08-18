South County Distillers, the sister venture of Grey Sail Brewing of RI, is up and running and got its new sign installed atop the distillery on Canal Street on Monday, August 17, 2020, by a Printing Plus of Westerly crew consisting of Jeff Minerand Adam Arruda, assisted by Walter Houghtaling. Their gin and vodka is available for purchase and whiskey production is planned in the future. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
