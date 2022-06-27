U.S. Senator Jack Reed, from left, and Alison Croke, President and CEO, Wood River Health Services, pose for a photo, as U.S. Representative Jim Langevin, right, Rhode Island 2nd Congressional District, looks on, as Wood River Health Services holds a groundbreaking for a new 2-story, 9000 square-foot building, attached to the existing facility, on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Hope Valley location at 823 Main Street. During the ceremony Wood River Health Service President and CEO, Alison Croke, MHA, unveiled the new name of Wood River Health, and logo. Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
