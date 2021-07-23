Wilcox Park superintendent, atop ladder, and head groundskeeper Paul Panciera, remove a solar light from a cherry tree that will be removed in the near future on Thursday, July 22, 2021. In the foreground is the new town Christmas tree, a living white fir tree (Abies concolor) that replaces the donated trees of past years. The tree will grow to a height of 50-70 feet at maturity and its placement near Broad Street allows for easy decoration from a street side bucket truck. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.