The sky and power lines above Atlantic Avenue in Misquamicut has been filled with barn swallows recently. Frequently called a murmuration, it is a great gathering of swallows that forms a swirling vortex in the sky. Predators find it hard to attack an individual bird when the entire flock moves together in a huge, swirling mass that twists and turns at random. Harold Hanka, Special to The Westerly Sun
