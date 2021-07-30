The Boston-based Wolff Sisters played for a good sized crowd on hand on a perfect summer evening for the performance part of the Watch Hill Sunset Concert series held on the Green. Next up in the free series is Westerly’s own Glenn Thomas on August 10th and Soulshot concludes the series on August 24th. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
