After seeing some blue skies in the morning, the region ended up getting pounded by a quick-moving thunderstorm at about 2:30 p.m. and rain for the rest of the day. The deluge stretched the abilities of this car’s windshield wipers to let its driver see the traffic on Granite Street. Corey Fyke, The Westerly Sun
