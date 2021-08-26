Portuguese Men o’ War have been spotted at at a number of area beaches, like this one at Napatree Point. DEM is flying purple flags warning swimmers of the presence of the dangerous jellyfish-like sea creature with long tentacles and a painful sting. The purple flags indicate to swimmers that dangerous marine life has been spotted in coastal waters and that swimmers should swim at their own risk while staying vigilant. The current occurrence of the Men o’ War stems from the Gulf Stream bringing them up from southern waters and are brought to on southern RI shores by southerly winds. These seasonal marine events are typically short-lived. Tropical Storm Henri has also likely contributed to their prevalence. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
