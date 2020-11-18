YMCA employees Ben Bilotti, pictured, and Drew Donnelly had the cold, wet job of moving lawn sprinklers around the surface of the Washington Trust Community Skating Center as they began the process of slowly building an ice surface around the coolant tubing on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. In the next few days, a pumper truck will flood the rink and cover the tubing. The tentative opening day for skating is Friday, November 27, 2020. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.