Beverly Kowal , second from left, of North Stonington, secretary of the Westerly Hospital Auxilary, listens to Christine Meola, third from left, vice president of development for L+M Healthcare and overseeing the Westerly Hospital Foundation, addresses the gathering as the Westerly Hospital Auxiliary holds an outdoor tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Angel of Hope Garden on the hospital’s campus. The ceremony marks the beginning of the 38th annual “Lights of Love” campaign which invites the community to remember or honor a loved one and to support Westerly Hospital and the caregivers that touch the lives of thousands of patients to provide hope, healing and recovery by purchasing a “Love Light” in their name with denominations of $5, $25, $50, $100 or more. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
