PHOTOS: Learning to skate at the Washington Trust rink Feb 15, 2022

Michaela Miceli of Pawcatuck, and her 6-year-old daughter Mia Miceli, ice skate at the Washington Trust Community Skating Rink in Westerly, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun
