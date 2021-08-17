Jarek Desrosiers, a painter with Tech-Painting out of Taftville, CT, works on scraping old paint from the cast iron decorative fence in front of the Elms in Westerly, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The nearly 100’ of fencing will receive a new coat of paint in the days ahead. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
