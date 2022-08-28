Giselle, 7, and Douglas, 10, Masciarelli, of Pawcatuck, select backpacks from barrels as Jonnycake staff and volunteers distributed no-cost backpacks, classroom essentials, and hygienic supplies to area families with school-age children at the Jonnycake Center on Saturday, August 27th 2022 from 10am until 2pm. There were also games, craft tables, face painting, a visit from a Westerly Fire Truck for attendees. ‘With many families in our service area continuing to struggle to make ends meet, we felt it was imperative to offer backpacks and school supplies at no cost for their children,’ said Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director. Jonnycake partners from Wood River Health Services, Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island, Opening Doors for Westerly's Children, and Washington Trust made the School Supply Giveaway possible. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.