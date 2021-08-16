Lee Eastbourne, Jonnycake Center of Westerly Executive Director, dressed as a crayon, helps Linda Culotta, pictured in background, of Richmond, fill the 4 backpacks she was collecting for her grandchildren during the Jonnycake Center of Westerly School Supply Giveaway on Monday, August 16, 2021 in the Center’s rear parking lot on Industrial Drive in Westerly. Staff and volunteers distributed backpacks, back-to-school supplies, and safety/hygienic essentials to local families of underserved children. The 2021 School Supply Giveaway was made possible through a partnership with Wood River Health Services, Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island, Opening Doors for Westerly’s Children, and Washington Trust. Backpacks and supplies for the 2021 Giveaway have been collected and donated by individuals and workplace/service/worship group donations. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
