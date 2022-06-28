A worker uses a tractor and a Claas Rollant 240 round baler to bale hay cut in the first hay harvest of the season on Friday, June 24, 2022 in a pasture at the Westerly Land Trust’s Winnapaug Farm Preseserve off of Shore Road in Misquamicut. Round balers tend to be more economical than medium to large square balers and round bales can be stored uncovered outside with less weather damage (if kept off the ground) than square bales.
