top story PHOTOS: It's 7:30 a.m. and you're at the beach? Awesome. Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Buy Now Early rising beachgoers take in the beach view as surf sounds ashore near the Windjammer Surf Bar on a chilly Thursday morning, August 31 2023. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: It's 7:30 a.m. and you're at the beach? Awesome. From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day's organizing roots are especially strong this year What to expect in Rhode Island's special Democratic primary Former prosecutor who resigned from Russia probe investigation tapped for Connecticut Supreme Court post Rhode Island DMV launches online customer portal Practicing Faith: God is our expert. No problem is too big. Mystic Woman's Club aids Maui Strong Fund Rhode Island airport ends brief lockdown; police say security threat was unfounded View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.