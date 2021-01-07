PHOTOS: It was a dark and stormy day for this merchant ship Jan 7, 2021 Jan 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A large container ship steams along a stormy sea past Weekapaug Point on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now A large container ship steams along a stormy sea past Weekapaug Point on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News The Cows Can Finally Come Home: Ceremony marks reopening of Boombridge Road bridge, reconnecting Westerly and North Stonington Westerly councilors vote to put $2M in school borrowing on March 2 ballot Hopkinton council begins new year with discussion of departmental goals Biden picks Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo as Commerce Secretary Providence VA Medical Center starts vaccinating patients More contagious variant of COVID-19 found in Connecticut 2 Groton residents among those arrested at U.S. Capitol PHOTOS: It was a dark and stormy day for this merchant ship View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.