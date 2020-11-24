What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
What appears to be a nightmare image of a school of sharks cutting through the waters of the Pawcatuck River is actually a school of much less scary fish feeding in a small cove on the river in Westerly. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.