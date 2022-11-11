A group of key players involved in having new lights installed at Craig Field in Westerly are from left, Julia Beasley Rec Director, Gavin Auth, front, Gerry Auth,second from left back, Rec Board, Ron Sposato, Rec Board of the Mens Softball League, Laurel Auth, Rec Volleyball coach, Emily Haik, Gary Murano Rec Field Supervisor, Sydney Haik, and Ed Haik Rec Board Chairman, stand near the pitching mound between games of the Westerly Mens’ Fall Softball League, competing under the new LED lights at Craig Field in Westerly on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. A portion of th lights were made possible through disbursements of the American Rescue Plan funds. Missing from photo is Shawn Lacey, Westerly Town Manager. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun, 2022 | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun |.
