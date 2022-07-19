Colonial Theatre interns Brandon Tallardy, left, 18, of Westerly, and Alexa Adler, 20, of Long Island, N.Y. remove debris from the stage surface as they assist crew members in Wilcox Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, as the work on the theatre group’s production of “Waiting for Godot” by Samuel Beckett, which will be performed outdoors in Westerly’s Wilcox Park.| Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.
