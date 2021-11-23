top story PHOTOS: Hyping up the Bulldogs Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 16 Westerly High School football offensive lines coach Najib Barros, during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School football offensive lines coach Najib Barros, during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School Principal Michael J. Hobin takes a group shot with students after a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Navon Fry, right, escorted by cheerleader Westerly High School holds a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School football players during the National Anthem during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School marching band members huddle prior to entering the gymnasium for a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School holds a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School marching band members in silhouette as they enter the gymnasium for a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School color guard members perform a routine during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School color guard members perform a routine during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School cheerleaders perform a routine during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School holds a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School football offensive lines coach Najib Barros, during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School football offensive lines coach Najib Barros, during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Westerly High School cheerleaders perform a routine during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Tim Martin,The Westerly Sun Tim Martin Nick Fiore, 17, a senior at Westerly High School, as the Bulldog mascot during a Pep Rally for the Thanksgiving Day football game, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. 