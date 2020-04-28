A Westerly town crew loads a helicopter at Westerly State Airport with a granular larvicide on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, to be dispersed over the Chapman Swamp area in Westerly to help control mosquitoes. Rhode Island DEM announced that the state will spray 500 acres around the swamplands with Bti, a naturally-occurring bacterium that is applied in granular form to control mosquito breeding in swamps and other breeding habitats. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
