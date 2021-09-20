The nearly full moon, known as the Harvest moon, rises over Watch Hill on Sunday, September 19, 2021. In the Northern Hemisphere, the full moon closest to the autumn equinox is the Harvest Moon. In 2021, the Northern Hemisphere autumn equinox comes on September 22. The full moon falls less than two days earlier, on September 20. Thus, for the Northern Hemisphere, Monday’s full moon – the full moon closest to our autumn equinox – is our Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon can be either the last full moon of the summer season, or the first full moon in autumn. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.