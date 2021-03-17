top story PHOTOS: Harry the white squirrel, a harbinger of spring, is back Mar 17, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Buy Now Good news for park visitors that Harry/Harriet, the famous white squirrel, has survived another winter in Wilcox Park on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News PHOTOS: Harry the white squirrel, a harbinger of spring, is back Westerly Board of Finance begins review of budget Bryant University likely drives up cases in Smithfield Connecticut's zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate 15th-century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000 Former Connecticut governor candidate to pay $90,000 penalty Man who sent anthrax hoax letters to New York, Connecticut sentenced to time served Minorities underrepresented in service academy nominations View More
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.