Parking lots were overwhelmed as a huge crowd descended on Westerly Town Beach for Monday’s Tunes on the Dunes concert by Rhode Island’s own John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band on, July 31, 2023. Gov. Dan McKee and First Lady Sue were on hand to enjoy the show with about 3000 music lovers. Gov. McKee was presented with a t-shirt by the band promoting their new single, ‘Day in the Sun,’ which McKee proposed making the official 2023 summer song for Rhode Island. Following the concert, McKee toured a few busunesses in downtown Westerly.
