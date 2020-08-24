Jodie Koretski, left, executive director of Open Doors Westerly, Liz Jarret, with the Jonnycake Center, and Sarah Cote, Jonnycake social services program director, were on hand on Monday, August 24, 2020, as Westerly-area non-profit organizations partnered to offer a “drive-through” Backpack Giveaway in the public parking lot across from the Jonnycake Center of Westerly. Reconfigured for 2020, the “drive-through” Backpack Giveaway offers a hygienic, hassle-free way for local families in need, to receive free backpacks filled with essentials for the traditional or virtual classroom. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.